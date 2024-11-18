 />
Maharashtra’s battle is between two crorepatis and the poor, says Rahul Gandhi

Talking about caste census, he said, “This is the biggest issue in the country today. 50% are Dalits and Adivasis, yet, they don’t have any say in the system. We want to change that.”

Updated - November 18, 2024 12:14 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi speaks during the press conference for Maharashtra Elections in Mumbai.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi speaks during the press conference for Maharashtra Elections in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Ahead of Maharashtra’s Assembly Election, Rahul Gandhi on Monday (November 18) said that the battle in the State is between crorepatis. and the poor”

The Congress leader was in Mumbai on Monday and addressed a press conference.

“₹1 lakh crore wanted by one crorepati. We think that the youth and poor of Maharashtra need help. Inflation, price rise, poverty, unemployment are the issues,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Talking about caste census, he said, “This is the biggest issue in the country today. 50% are Dalits and Adivasis, yet, they don’t have any say in the system. We want to change that. So we don’t even want the 50 per cent cap on reservation. We further need health insurance, unemployment allowance, 2.5 lakh government jobs for people. The target is Adani. The target is to change Mumbai,” he added.

Ek hein toh safe hein is the slogan that Narendra Modi gave. This is his safe, said Rahul Gandhi, as he unveiled a map of Dharavi, a photo of Gautam Adani and Narendra Modi. “This is what Modi means when he says, ek hein toh safe hein.”

This is his safe, said Rahul Gandhi, as he unveiled a map of Dharavi, a photo of Gautam Adani and Narendra Modi. “This is what Modi means when he says, ek hein toh safe hein.” | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Vedanta Foxconn could have generated employment for your youth, but it has been taken away from you, so has Tata Airbus project which would have given employment to thousands of youth. A total of 5 lakh jobs have been taken away from the youth of Maharashtra, Mr. Gandhi stated.

“₹ 7 Lakh Crore worth of projects have been taken away from you. BJP wants to distract. The main issue is the lack of jobs, land grabbing in Mumbai, farmers not getting MSP. Since the BJP can’t answer these questions, they are trying to distract,” he said.

Backing what Uddhav Thackeray said, Mr. Gandhi said, “Our government will protect the interest of the people of Maharashtra. That’s why we are standing together.”

