Rahul Gandhi insulted Teli community: Maharashtra BJP chief Bawankule

March 24, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule condemned the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for “insulting” Teli (oil-pressing) community and said it showed his “casteist” mindset.

“This is an insult to the OBCs in general and the community will show Mr. Gandhi his place,” Mr. Bawankule, who hails from the same community, told reporters in Mumbai.

He said that during a public meeting, Mr. Gandhi had posed an insulting question on ‘Modi’ surname, and their party would stage protests across Maharashtra against the latter.

ADVERTISEMENT

A court in Surat Thursday sentenced the Congress leader to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his “Modi surname” remarks.

“This reiterates the casteist attitude of the Congress. The statement proves that he has still not come out of his royal mentality. However, the court judgement showed that no matter how big one is, the law and constitution of the country is supreme,” the BJP leader said.

He said that now after the court has sentenced him, he cannot pretend that he is the victim. “We wonder whether Mr. Gandhi will apologise for insulting the Teli community and the OBCs in general and whether he will accept the punishment given by the court.”

“Instead of accepting the punishment given by the court, the Congress leaders are taking to the streets to protest and thus insulting the Constitution. The allegation of Congress leaders that the punishment given by the court to Mr. Gandhi was done under pressure from the Central Government is contempt of court. It is shocking that Congress, that has insulted OBCs owing to its casteist attitude, is not ready to accept the court’s decision,” Mr. Bawankule said, adding that the BJP would seek compensation for this contempt of court as well.

ADVERTISEMENT