Quash special facilities in jail for Mallya: PIL

Mumbai

15 March 2020 01:46 IST

‘Assurances are in violation of Article 14’

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed at the Bombay High Court on Friday, challenging assured special facilities to be given to fugitive economic offender Vijay Mallya at Arthur Road Jail, when he is brought there.

Citizens Action Group filed the PIL before a Division Bench of acting Chief Justice B.P. Dharmadhikari and Justice Nitin Borkar, challenging the assured special arrangements in jail barracks for Mr. Mallya and Sanjeev Chawla, a bookie brought to India from U.K.

The PIL says the State government and jail authorities have assured special facilities to the two in the extradition proceeding, such as 3 sq.m. of individual space not including furniture, adequate natural and artificial light, adequate ventilationby three fans and open grilled windows, storage for personal belongings, sufficient access to clean drinking water, toilets with separate flushing lavatories and washing facilities and shower, a television, and special dietary requirements.

Mr. Mallya has also been assured access to lawyers daily with facility for video conferencing and that he would be provided with a specialist or private doctor of his choice as and when required. Mr. Chawla has been assured a separate cell of six square metres on single occupancy basis, excluding toilet and sanitary area.

The PIL says the duo will be given special treatment while there are many prisoners living in inhumane conditions and urges that the assurances given by the authorities to be quashed as they are in violation of Article 14 (equality before law) of the Constitution.