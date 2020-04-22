Quarantine period of Wadhwans ending today, have informed ED and CBI: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that the State police had written to both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informing them that the quarantine period of Kapil Wadhwan and Dheeraj Wadhwan along with their family members was ending at 2 pm on April 22 and the agencies could come and arrest the accused.

In a statement, Mr Deshmukh said, “The quarantine period of the accused is ending at 2 pm today. We have written to ED and CBI teams regarding this. Their teams can come any time after 2 pm and take the accused in custody. Till the time, state police will keep a watch on them.”

The minister added that unlike past incidents in which the accused took off to foreign countries, the Maharashtra police would not let anyone escape from the school where these 23 people were kept.

On April 9, the Wadhawans, along with 23 family members, were stopped at Mahabaleshwar where they had reached from Khandala on a pass issued by Amitabh Gupta, Principal Secretary (Special) of the home department. Mr Gupta was immediately sent on compulsory leave and an inquiry had been ordered against him.

Both Mr. Kapil Wadhwan and Mr. Dheeraj Wadhwan are accused in the Yes Bank and DHFL fraud cases. The ED had recently issued summons against both in the Yes Bank case and asked them to appear before them on March 17.

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had accused the State government of helping the accused in fraud cases despite the lockdown period.