Quadruple murder accused under police scanner again

Uday Pathak, the main accused in the infamous Kurar quadruple murders of 2011, is in the news again, after a masked man fired a gunshot at a medical store and left a paper chit with his name on it before fleeing on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 1.30 p.m. in Kurar, where Pathak grew up and had been trying to establish his supremacy for years before his arrest. Officers said the assailant approached Anand Medical Store on foot and fired a handgun at it.

“The round shattered the window glass, and some shards injured a staffer at the store. The assailant dropped a paper chit on the ground and fled amidst the ensuing chaos. The chit was later found to have the words ‘Uday Pathak gang’ on it,” senior police inspector Babasaheb Salunkhe, Kurar police station, said.

He said CCTV camera footage is being examined to track the assailants movements and a case of attempt to murder has been registered under the Indian Penal Code, along with sections of the Arms Act. “We will be naming Pathak as an accused in the case,” Mr. Salunkhe said.

A local thug with a string of cases like assault and criminal intimidation to his name, Pathak hit the headlines in June 2011, when he and his gang members allegedly kidnapped four members of a rival gang, took them to the forest area in Kurar and subjected them to horrific torture through the night till they died. Their mutilated and partially burned bodies were found the next morning, sparking off terror and outrage throughout the locality.

Pathak had allegedly also facilitated a similar crime in 2015, and officials said these are attempts by him to keep the fear attached to his name alive. He had also attacked one of his co-accused in the quadruple murders at the sessions court after the latter turned approver.

“Every time Pathak feels his terror is decreasing he commits such crimes to send out a message. It is easy to pass on instructions to gang members during court appearances and smuggling of cell phones inside prisons is also not unheard of,” an officer said.

The police will be informing the authorities at the Arthur Road central jail, where Pathak is currently lodged, so they can find out if he has managed to smuggle a cell phone inside. Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has also been instructed to conduct parallel inquiries into the incident.