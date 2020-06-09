Pydhonie police issue summons to Arnab

Mumbai

09 June 2020 23:16 IST

HC refuses to grant relief to news anchor from appearing for interrogation

The Pydhonie police have issued a summons to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami asking him to be present for interrogation on Wednesday in connection with the FIRs filed against him last month for allegedly making provocative comments about a community during a news show.

While one FIR was registered in Nagpur, the other one was filed in Mumbai based on a complaint submitted by Irfan Shaikh, secretary of Raza Education Welfare Society, on May 3.

According to the complaint, during a show about migrant workers gathering in large numbers outside Bandra railway station, Mr. Goswami made references to the Jama Masjid located nearby. The FIR registered with the Nagpur police was later transferred to the Mumbai Police.

DCP Pranaya Ashok, Mumbai Police spokesperson, said, “Mr. Goswami has been asked to remain present for interrogation at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. According to the FIR, Mr. Goswami, during his show on April 29, targeted the Muslim community and a mosque in Bandra, which had no links to a protest outside Bandra station by migrant workers.”

Plea to quash FIRs

Earlier in the day, the Bombay High Court refused to grant relief to Mr. Goswami from appearing before the police. A Division Bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Riyaz Chagla was hearing a petition seeking the quashing of the FIRs filed against the news anchor.

Mr. Goswami was represented by senior counsel Harish Salve who sought exemption for his client from appearing before the Mumbai Police on Wednesday and also later pending the hearing of the petition.

Maharashtra government’s counsel Kapil Sibal opposed the plea for exemption and said Mr. Goswami’s interrogation was necessary for investigating the case. The Bench then directed Mr. Goswami to appear before the police station concerned on Wednesday and posted the petition for hearing to June 12. The court rejected his interim plea, but provided him protection from arrest till June 12.

Last month, Mr. Goswami moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the FIRs. On May 19, the Supreme Court refused to quash the FIRs lodged in Maharashtra and asked him to approach the Bombay High Court for relief.

‘Promoting enmity’

Mr. Goswami has been booked for promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, and language, deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any citizen, and defamation under the Indian Penal Code.