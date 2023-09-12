Puran Poli Modak this Ganesh Chaturthi 

1.Wash Bengal gram dal. Boil it in water till it becomes soft. Decant the water on top

1.Add jaggery to the cooked dal. Heat again, keep turning it over constantly until it forms a lump

1.Let this cool down for a bit and afterwards grind it into a smooth paste without adding water. Add cardamom and pepper powder to it. Your puran is ready!

1.Make small balls of this and keep it aside in the fridge

1.Powder the saffron using a motor and pestle. Add this to the malai peda base and mix well

1.Now put some of the saffron peda into the modak mould. Create a cavity in the bottom of the mould and fill it with the puran prepared earlier. Close the cavity with some more peda mix, and then demould

1.Puran Poli Modaks are ready, serve them at room temperature