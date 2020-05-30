Mumbai

Punishment, fines for those who smoke, spit in public

Spitting and smoking in public places has been made a punishable offence in the State, with repeat offenders possibly facing prison time between six months and two years, Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced on Friday.

The minister said it has been established that spitting causes and spreads various diseases.

"It is clear that an infection like COVID-19 can spread due to spitting. As a result, we had to take the decision," he said.

Under provisions of the Mumbai Police Act, first-time violators will have to pay ₹1,000 fine and perform public service for one day, second-time violators will have to pay ₹3,000 fine and perform three days of public service, while those found breaching the law the third time will have to pay ₹5,000 as fine and perform public service for five days.

Mr. Tope said violators may also face action under the Indian Penal Code, with imprisonment ranging from six months to two years and/or a fine.

The government has used sections of the Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act to prohibit smoking, and consumption and spitting of supari, tobacco, paan, gutkha and paan masala in public.

