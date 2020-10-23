Mumbai

Pune’s leading motorcycle dealer ‘goes missing’

A view of the showroom of two-wheeler dealer Pashankar Auto in Pune   | Photo Credit: Courtesy: facebook.com/Pashankarauto

A 64-year-old owner of a leading two-wheeler dealership agency in Pune has gone missing two days ago, police said on Friday.

Gautam Pashankar, chairman of Pashankar Auto, has left a “note” behind saying that nobody should be held responsible for his actions.

“Pashankar went missing on October 21. We have recovered a note in which he has stated that he has been suffering losses in the business since the last two-three years and because of his decisions, his children are facing troubles,” a senior officer from Shivajinagar police station said.

The police have registered a missing person complaint and launched a search, the office said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2020 11:40:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/punes-leading-motorcycle-dealer-goes-missing/article32925917.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY