Pune NCP functionary held on charge of assaulting woman lawyer

February 15, 2023 10:02 am | Updated 10:02 am IST - Pune

‘A woman travelling in the NCP functionary’s car also allegedly hit the lawyer and threatened her with dire consequences’

PTI

Image for representation purpose only. File

Police have arrested a Nationalist Congress Party functionary and three others from Maharashtra's Pune city for allegedly assaulting a 25-year-old woman lawyer after an altercation, officials said.

The alleged incident took place on Monday night near S B Road following which the woman filed a complaint at Chhatushrungi police station, they said.

The woman was riding a two-wheeler and she blew its horn to overtake a car in which NCP Pune city vice president Dayanand Irkal was travelling.

An angry Mr. Irkal came out of the car and allegedly started abusing the lawyer and also hit her, leaving her injured, a police official said.

A woman travelling in the NCP functionary's car also allegedly hit the lawyer and threatened her with dire consequences, he said.

The lawyer, who suffered injuries on her hand, forehead and shoulder, subsequently filed a police complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested Irkal and three others. They were booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), the official said.

The accused were on Tuesday produced before a court which remanded them in police custody for one day.

