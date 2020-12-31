Pune land deal: Khadse skips ED summons

Mumbai

Probe agency gives NCP leader 14 days’ time to appear before it

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse said he did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in response to its summons as he has COVID-19 symptoms.

“I have undergone a COVID-19 test and reports are awaited. As per medical advice, I need to take rest for 14 days,” he said. The ED authorities have agreed to give 14 days’ time, Mr. Khadse said and added that he will cooperate with the probe after recovery. He said he was having fever, cold and dry cough since December 28.

The ED on December 26 asked Mr. Khadse, who joined the NCP recently, to appear before it in connection with a land deal in Bhosri area near Pune.

Mr. Khadse had to step down as a cabinet minister in the previous BJP-led government in 2016 after it was alleged that he misused his position to facilitate the purchase of government land by his wife and son-in-law. Mr. Khadse maintained that the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Income Tax Department had found no irregularities in the transaction, but he would nevertheless cooperate with the ED.