Pune-Jaipur flight lands in Mumbai after glitch

An IndiGo flight from Pune to Jaipur made an emergency landing in Mumbai on Thursday morning after the pilot noticed a glitch in the engine, forcing it to divert.

The aircraft, an Airbus 320 neo with a Pratt & Whitney (PW) engine, has since been grounded in Mumbai. The incident resulted in the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), calling for a report.

A spokesperson of the airline said, “An IndiGo flight operating from Pune to Jaipur was diverted to Mumbai this morning. During the flight, the pilot observed an engine vibration message and followed the laid down standard operating procedure.” All passengers were accommodated on another aircraft, which was flying to Jaipur. The aircraft is under inspection in Mumbai.

DGCA directive

On Monday, the DGCA had extended the deadline for the budget carrier to replace all 135 unmodified PW engines on A320 neo aircraft from January 31 to May 31. In a statement, the DGCA said, “Post the DGCA order dated November 1, 2019, all stakeholders — the airline, aircraft and engine manufacturer — have made significant efforts towards completion of the task. They have jointly and severally submitted a complete action plan, which finds the change of engines for the entire fleet feasible by the end of June 2020.”

The DGCA said the process involved procurement of 135 engines and month-wise details had been worked out to achieve the goal. The DGCA said, “Needless to say, the timeline looks impressive if we recall that originally it was expected to be accomplished in 14 months — from November 2019 to December 2020.”

However, the DGCA said it felt the target could be compressed further and should be achievable by May 2020. “It is further laid down that no aircraft with unmodified engine in the IndiGo fleet shall be allowed to fly after that,” the regulator said.