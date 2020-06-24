Pune crosses 17,000 mark with over 400 new cases

With over 423 new COVID-19 cases being recorded on Wednesday, the number of active cases in Pune district touched 6,365 and its cumulative tally surged to 17,274. The district also reported four more deaths, taking its toll to 621.

Over the past fortnight, the district has been reporting an average of 400 new cases every day. The district recorded its second-highest case surge on Tuesday, with 820 cases. The highest spike of 823 cases was reported on June 20. The next day, 675 cases were reported, while nearly 400 cases were recorded on Monday. Over 40% of cases in Pune city are emerging outside its 75-odd containment zones.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr. Deepak Mhaisekar said while 360 patients are critical, 10,288 patients have been discharged so far. The district’s recovery rate stands at 59.56%.

In Pune division, the death toll has risen to 908, while the case load has reached 21,353. Of them, 7,256 are active, while 13,189 patients have recovered.

Dr. Mhaisekar chaired a special emergency meeting with authorities in Solapur on Wednesday, after 26 more deaths pushed its toll to 230. He said the situation is under control in Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur, but cases are rising in Pune and Solapur. The case fatality rate in Solapur is 10%, the highest in Pune division. “The rate is especially high in the areas covered by six of the 15 primary health centres in Solapur,” he said.

50,000 testing kits

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research’s directive, Dr. Mhaisekar has asked authorities in Solapur to buy 50,000 kits in two lots of 25,000 each and begin testing. He said, “With the aid of these kits, we can increase the rate of early detection of asymptomatic cases while protecting people with co-morbidities.”

The tally in Solapur has reached 2,187, with 33 new cases. Of them, 629 are active and 1,328 have recovered. Satara reported only six new cases, taking the district’s case load to 850. Of them, 132 are active and 678 have recovered. The district’s death count is 40.

Sangli reported just two new cases, pushing its tally to 293. Of them, 93 are active. Seven new cases in Kolhapur took its total to 749, of which 38 are active and 703 have been discharged. Kolhapur has recorded eight deaths, and Sangli nine.