Pune DIG, accused of molesting teen, suspended

The Maharashtra government on Thursday suspended Deputy Inspector General of Police Nishikant More, who was booked for allegedly harassing a 17-year-old girl last year.

Mr. More, who was posted as DIG (Motor Transport) with the Pune police, was booked on December 27 by the Taloja police in Navi Mumbai for allegedly molesting his family friend’s daughter. He has been absconding since then.

The incident is alleged to have occurred on June 5. The victim has been missing since January 8 after leaving behind a note declaring her intention to commit suicide.

Mr. More’s suspension was announced by State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday. “The disciplinary action was taken against Mr. More based on a report about the matter submitted by the office of the Director General of Police (Maharashtra),” Mr. Deshmukh said.

Meanwhile, the Panvel sessions court rejected Mr. More’s anticipatory bail plea on Thursday. In his arguments, the public prosecutor Jaideep Thakkar said, “In 2004, Mr. More was found in a objectionable situation with a lady in his service vehicle when the vehicle met with an accident. The then commissioner A.N. Roy had set up an enquiry against him.”

In court on Thursday Mr. More’s lawyer Aniket Deshkar, argued that both families shared good relations. Mr. Deshkar submitted photographs to show the families celebrating birthdays together. Mr. Deshkar also claimed that even after the alleged incident of molestation, the families met and spent time together and there were photos and videos of same.

The Navi Mumbai police on its part submitted before the court that Mr. More was an influential person and could tamper and influence the evidence, hence custodial interrogation was needed. Besides, the victim continues to be missing since January 8 when she left home leaving a suicide note blaming Mr. More. “The girl is yet to be found and are still investigating,” deputy commissioner of police, zone II, Ashok Dudhe said.

Mr. More’s wife, who was present in court, told media, “It is a false case. It is basically a property dispute. We had given the victim’s father ₹20 lakh for investing in a farm house and he failed to return it. After continuously asking for the money, the victim’s father one day came to our house, insulted us, and also outraged my modesty following which we registered an FIR. The victim’s father is right now on bail which we will challenge in high court.”

Meanwhile, following an allegation by victim’s father that he was threatened by constable Dinkar Salve, who introduced himself as CM’s driver, a non cognizable offence against him has been registered with Panvel City police. Mumbai police sources have confirmed that Mr. Salve who is attached with the Motor Transport department, and was currently assigned as CM’s driver, was on leave on Tuesday when the alleged threat incident happened at the court premises. Mr. Salve has in the past worked as Mr. More’s driver as well when the later was assistant commissioner of police. A departmental enquiry has been initiated against Mr. Salve.