Pune college asks students to appear for exam after quarantine

Pune

10 August 2020 04:17 IST

Amid the rising novel coronavirus cases, a private dental college near Pune city has asked over 150 of its students to appear for examination in person next month, after getting quarantined there for two weeks.

Students of the undergraduate and postgraduate dental courses of D Y Patil Dental College and Hospital in Pimpri town said they have been asked to take a COVID-19 test before leaving from their respective cities and reach college at least two weeks prior to the exam and get quarantined.

The students and their parents have demanded that the exam be postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation.

The college authorities, however, said all safety measures, screening, social-distancing norms, and sanitation will be followed during the exam.

This exam was supposed to be held in the first half of the year. But due to the coronavirus situation, it had been postponed, they said.

A relative of one of the students, who does not want to be named, said, “The management has asked the students to come to the college by the first week of September and get quarantined for two weeks before appearing for the exam in the third week of that month.”

“Everyone knows the situation in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. Besides, there is a COVID-19 isolation facility on the college campus. Despite all this, the college is asking students to come and appear for the exam,” he said.