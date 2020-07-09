Pune civic administration wary of reopening hotels

Pune

09 July 2020 23:11 IST

More curbs likely on movement in city

Notwithstanding the Maharashtra government’s recent directive on reopening hotels and lodges at 33% of their capacity, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is wary of going ahead in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the city.

With over 1,000 new cases being reported on Thursday, authorities are considering stricter measures to curb movement in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and adjoining rural areas.

Apart from the around 110 micro-containment zones in Pune city, the district administration has designated 20 containment zones in the semi-urban areas of the district. Only sale of essentials like milk and vegetables has been permitted in these areas, according to the authorities.

Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram has said that any village reporting more than five COVID-19 cases would be sealed.

Meanwhile, Pune district reported a staggering 1,014 new cases till Thursday evening, pushing the total case to 33,607. As many as 20,485 people have been discharged so far, and there are 12,168 active cases in the district, said Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr. Deepak Mhaisekar.

With 10 more fatalities being recorded on Thursday, Pune’s death toll has risen to 954. “Of the active cases, 9,356 have been reported from Pune city and 2,115 from Pimpri-Chinchwad,” Dr. Mhaisekar said.

Pune district recorded its highest single-day spike of more than 1,600 cases on Wednesday, of which Pune city accounted for around 1,200 cases. As many as 530 patients in the district are in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Solapur district has climbed to 317, with eight more fatalities being reported on Thursday.

“The total death toll in Pune division — which includes Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur districts — has now reached 1,363,” Dr. Mhaisekar said. Pune division’s total case tally had crossed the 40,000 mark to reach 40,242, of which 14,479 are active cases, while 24,400 patients have been discharged till date. Dr. Mhaisekar said the division’s recovery rate stood at over 60%.

Solapur reported a surge of 110 new cases to take its total tally to 3,549, of which 1,262 are active cases. Satara, which has reported 60 deaths, added 69 new cases to take its total to 1,487, of which 541 are active cases.

Sangli reported 16 new cases to take its tally to 548, of which 282 are active. With 23 new cases, Kolhapur’s total tally stands at 1,051, of which 256 are active cases. While Sangli’s death toll is still 13, Kolhapur reported three more deaths over the past 24 hours, pushing its death toll to 18.