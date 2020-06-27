Pune adds 600 cases as tally nears 19,000

The upsurge in COVID-19 cases continued across Pune district, with a staggering 600 new cases recorded till Friday evening. The district’s total case tally surged to 18,840, while its death toll has risen to 657.

Of the total cases, 7,294 are active, while 10,889 people have been discharged thus far, Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr. Deepak Mhaisekar said. The district’s recovery rate, which stood at 62% last week, has come down to 57.8%. At the same time, the case fatality rate, too, has climbed down from 3.73% last week to currently stand at 3.49%. As many as 373 of the active patients are critical.

The district has been reporting more than 500 cases every day in the last week. On Thursday, its tally rose by 725, of which 560 cases were from Pune city alone.

On Wednesday, 664 new cases were reported while the day before that, the district had reported a whopping 820 cases, its second-highest case surge in a day. The highest figures, of 823 cases, was recorded on June 20.

Despite the case doubling rate standing at 20.77 days — the highest since March — and the recovery rate at 60%, there appear to be no signs of the COVID-19 curve flattening in the district thus far.

Meanwhile, six more deaths were reported from Solapur district in Pune division for the second consecutive day as the district’s death toll climbed to 242. The total death toll in the division, which includes Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur districts along with Pune, is now 959. The division’s total case tally has reached 23,159, of which 8,283 are active, while 13,917 patients have been discharged till date.

Solapur reported a massive surge of 131 new cases to take its case tally to 2,340. Of these, 673 are active while the number of recoveries stands at 1,425.

Satara reported 24 new cases as its tally rose to 888, of whom only 158 are active with 689 recoveries thus far. The district’s death toll stands at 41.

Sangli reported seven new cases to take its tally to 313, of which 99 are active, while with 13 new cases, Kolhapur’s total case tally stands at 778, with 59 active cases and 710 recoveries till date.

Sangli reported one more death in the last 24 hours as its total death toll rose to 10. Kolhapur’s death toll stands at nine.

Aurangabad district in Marathwada, too, reported another massive spike of 193 cases to take the district’s total tally to 4,492. Authorities said 102 of these were from Aurangabad city, and the remaining 91 from the rural areas of the district.

As many as 232 people have succumbed to the virus thus far, with at least 14 COVID-19-related fatalities being reported on Thursday. Of the district’s total case tally, more than 1,967 are active while 2,293 people have been discharged thus far.

Since the relaxation of the lockdown, Aurangabad, where the virus had remained relatively in check in May, has been witnessing three-digit case spikes daily.