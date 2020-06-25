PUDR urges CM to improve conditions in State’s prisons

Mumbai

25 June 2020 22:59 IST

Letter seeks bail or parole for inmates above 60 years

The People’s Union for Democratic Rights (PUDR) on Thursday, the 45th anniversary of the Emergency, wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray highlighting the deplorable conditions in prisons and quarantine centres in Maharashtra, and sought urgent action to improve the facilities.

In the letter, PUDR also requested Mr. Thackeray to grant interim bail or emergency parole to undertrials and convicts above 60 years and those with co-morbidities, irrespective of the offences for which they have been booked.

‘Prevent spread of virus’

The letter said physical distancing norms must be strictly implemented in jails, in accordance with the World Health Organization’s guidelines, to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

PUDR also called for action to ensure that inmates stay in regular touch with their families and lawyers through phone and videoconferencing till it is safe to have in-person meetings.

The letter highlighted the abysmal conditions in which political activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, was living in along with 350 other inmates at the quarantine facility at Namdar Gopal Krishna Gokhale High School in Kharghar. PUDR said most inmates were crammed into six classrooms, while others slept in the corridors and passages.

The letter said, “What is worse is that for 350 persons, there were only three toilets, seven urinals, and one bathing facility without either a bucket or a mug. The inmates also had no access to fresh air, as they were mostly locked in, with no place demarcated for them to walk or engage in physical exercise. This stands in contravention to the Maharashtra Jail Manual, which provides for at least one toilet seat for every six prisoners and thorough ventilation, among other things.”

PUDR also said the inmates are being kept arbitrarily at the facility beyond the 14-day quarantine period as Taloja jail is unable to accommodate more prisoners. “The jail has reportedly exceeded its capacity by 1,000 prisoners. Eight overcrowded prisons in the State have had to be ‘locked down’. This does not even remotely indicate the Maharashtra High Powered Committee’s resolve to reduce the jail population by at least two-thirds to implement physical distancing norms,” it said.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court, after perusing the report submitted by the Inspector General of Prisons, had remarked on the sorry state of affairs in the State’s jails. The court said the conditions being reported were a source of grave and urgent concern, and posed an imminent threat of disease and death to undertrials.