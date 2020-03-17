Public transit agencies start disinfection drives

Mumbai

17 March 2020 01:44 IST

BEST, NMMT and MSRTC issue directions to sanitise buses across depots daily

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT), and the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) have started disinfecting buses across depots.

BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade said, “Care is being taken to disinfect door handles, grab handles, windows, latches, seat cushions and head rests. At each depot, 18 buses are being disinfected every day.”

NMMT has been disinfecting buses since the first novel coronavirus cases emerged in the city. “We spray our buses with a disinfectants every day. Air-conditioned buses get sprayed thrice a day, while the rest get sprayed twice a day. We are disinfecting bus stops too,” said Shirish Aradwad, general manager, NMMT.

MSRTC has directed all its 250 depots to deep clean and disinfect buses. “We are giving hand sanitisers to conductors so that passengers can use them,” an MSRTC spokesperson said.

Central Railway’s (CR) Mumbai Division has launched a drive against littering and spitting. Between March 1 and 10, a total of 138 commuters were fined for spitting on the premises of stations. Last month, 140 such cases were registered.

“We will be monitoring CCTV cameras to prevent crowding on premises of stations,” Shivaji Sutar, CR spokesperson, said.