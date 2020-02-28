Providing emotional support to LGBTQ+ staff

Capgemini has unveiled the Outfront Ally Networking Group (OANG), which will provide emotional assistance to its employees from the LGBTQ+ community. The company has started OANG at its branches in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Noida and will soon be launched across all its branches in the world.

Capgemini is a multinational corporation providing consultation, technology, professional and outsourcing services, and OANG lets its employees from the LGBTQ+ community share their feelings about the workplace and personal problems.

Gayathri Ramamurthy, diversity and inclusion leader - India, Capgemini, said the company has been trying to work for the community so that they can bring their entire self to office. Ms. Ramamurthy said, “Any bisexual, trans, gay or lesbian employee from the company can come up with their problems on the company’s internal connectivity application or can personally meet the diversity department to talk about anything they feel. Also, any individual from the company can be an ally to support people with problems.”

She said the initiative also provides education to all its employees on the needs of other employees from the LGBTQ+ community. She said, “Every person is different and they also have their own exclusive needs. We will educate the employees to welcome the needs of their colleagues which will help them emotionally.”

Ms. Ramamurthy said the company has been working on the cause since 2017 and has provided many facilities for their employees from the LGBTQ+ community. She said, “In 2017, our global colleagues felt that there was a need to talk about the issue after which we started having dialogues with the employees through digital media as emotional pain can only be expressed by talking to somebody. We started educating our employees about the science of genders as the organisation has zero tolerance towards gender discrimination.”

Capgemini also gives medical insurance to employees with same-sex partners even if they are not married. She said, “If the employee wants to undergo a gender affirmation surgery, they can use the insurance whereas a regular medical insurance does not cover it under their plans. We have introduced all-gender restrooms in our offices, which can be used by the employees as well as our clients and suppliers.”

Ms. Ramamurthy also said the company provides maternity leave to women who have a child through surrogacy and the leave can be extended for a month.