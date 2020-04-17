Mumbai

Provide security to doctors, paramedics: HC

BMC doctors collect samples for testing for COVID-19 from residents of Bhatwadi, Ghatkopar.

  

Govt. pleader says State will ensure they will be protected from threats

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court said adequate security must be provided to doctors, medical and paramedical staff involved in COVID-19 testing.

Justice Ravindra Ghuge, who was hearing a suo moto public interest litigation, took note of some news reports which indicated that the doctors, medical and paramedical staff who carry out tests of suspected coronavirus patients and their treatments, are themselves facing threats from their residential localities.

The court said the extent of the threats are that the residents want doctors, medical and paramedical staff to leave the localities on the fear that these staff will transmit the infection to them. The reports also said the staffers were being threatened, and there are instances of abuse and threats of physical assault if they did not leave the residential areas.

The government pleader told the court, “The local administration will ensure that such doctors, medical and paramedical staff involved in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic are adequately protected.”

The local administration, he said, will be instructed to ensure sufficient security to ensure that they are not subjected to any such threats or demands to vacate their residential premises.

