‘Provide compensation, take action over laxity’

The death of 63-year-old Parsi dentist in a lift crash at Byculla’s Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum has triggered discussions over compensation and action against officials for negligence.

Dr. Arnavaz Havewalla succumbed 11 days after suffering multiple injuries along with her 28-year-old daughter Hera who had accompanied her to see the museum on April 28. Hera was discharged after treatment a few days later.

On Friday evening, a prayer was held for Dr. Havewalla at Doongerwadi in Kemps Corner, which was attended by her close relatives and two children. “We are grieving at the moment. We would not like to comment on what has happened,” said her son Danesh. Dr. Havewalla’s last rites will be performed on Saturday morning.

Dinshaw Mehta, a close family friend of Dr. Havewalla, said that it all depends on how the trustees of the museum now deal with the matter. Mr. Mehta said, “They have taken care of the medical expenses. However, she was the sole earning member of the family. Her daughter and son Danesh, both are still studying. They should definitely get some compensation.” He added that the community members will not let the issue die down.

Dr. Havewalla practised at Gamadia Polyclinic in Tardeo and was an active member of the Parsi community. Her daughter is pursuing dentistry, while her son is studying in Australia. “The museum authorities should be held responsible for the negligence. What kind of maintenance was done for the lift in such a well-known public place?” community member Viraf Kapadia said.

Jehangir Patel, editor of Parsiana, a community magazine said that another precious life has been snuffed out and many more will follow until the number of lift inspectors is increased and consumers use the services of reputed and qualified lift maintenance firms.

The hydraulic lift was installed in 2008 after restoration work was carried out at the museum. The lift was meant only for senior citizens and the differently-abled. “The Parsi community must take up the matter as it is a serious criminal offence involving negligence. I hope some spirited Parsi lawyers take up the matter with the police and courts,” said community member Jehangir Bisney on social media.

Soon after the incident, Dr. Havewalla and Hera were rushed to Masina Hospital with severe back injuries. Dr. Havewalla, however, also complained of chest pain when she was brought into the hospital and was shifted to the cardiac Intensive Care Unit. When a cardiac issue was ruled out, she was shifted to the ward the same night. A spokesperson of the hospital said, “She was being treated conservatively and advised bed rest. On Thursday, she became restless and was shifted back to the ICU where she developed pulmonary thromboembolism and succumbed due to it.”