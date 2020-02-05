Protest to be called off, says NCP leader; women refuse to budge

The agitation at Mumbai Central, known as the Mumbai Bagh protest, is likely to witness some turbulence over the next two days, with the politicians wanting to call it off but the women being adamant on staying put.

The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens started late at night on January 26 near the Arabia Hotel on Morland Road and has been continuing on a relay basis, with women being at the forefront.

On Monday night, the convening committee of the agitation, which includes leaders from parties like the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, met State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

“Several issues, like the fact that the protest is being carried out without proper police permission and that it is being held on an under-construction road in a residential area, were discussed. The Home Minister assured us that permission would be granted if we seek it through the proper channels and hold the protest at a suitable venue. We have thus decided to call the protest off by 5 p.m. on Thursday,” NCP leader Naseem Siddiqui said.

The original protesters, however, said they have been increasingly upset with the attempts to hijack the narrative by political players who joined in only after the protest gathered steam.

“We gathered here on our own on the first night and have been here since then. The so-called convening committee only got involved later and it has caused us nothing but inconvenience. Earlier this week, too, some among them tried to get the protest called off. We will stay true to our core objective and will keep protesting,” said one of the women who has been at the site since the beginning of the protest.

Activist Firoze Mithiborwala, one of the core orgainsers, confirmed the sentiment, saying, “We have had meetings among ourselves and the protest will not be called off. The women of Mumbai started this and they will continue it.”

Mr. Siddiqui said attempts will be made to reason with the protesters till Thursday. “If they stay adamant after 5 p.m. on Thursday, whatever happens thereafter will be neither with our support nor with our participation.”