Protest over naming of airport: police announce traffic diversion

22 June 2021 23:32 IST

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have announced a diversion in vehicular movement on Thursday, anticipating a law and order situation caused by the protest planned by project affected people and BJP workers against the naming of the Navi Mumbai international airport. Even though the police are yet to give permission for the agitation, organisers claim close to one lakh people will participate.

All heavy motor vehicles and light motor vehicles travelling from Mumbai towards Pune will be diverted from Airoli toll plaza via Mahape-Shilphata road to reach Kalamboli. Vehicles from Pune will be diverted from Purusharth petrol pump at Kalamboli on Sion-Panvel road to Airoli via Taloja MIDC and Roadpali.

The stretch from Uran Phata road to Kharghar will be out of bounds while vehicles will be diverted from Bharati Vidyapeeth to Utsav Chowk in Kharghar to avoid touching the road leading to CIDCO Bhavan. Vehicles will not be allowed to go via Palm Beach Road. Also, vehicles plying along Thane-Belapur road will be diverted via Mahape bridge to reach the Mumbra-Panvel highway.