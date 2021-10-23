Mumbai

Prostitution racket busted in Mumbai; three held, five rescued

At least five women were rescued and three persons arrested, after the Mumbai police busted a prostitution racket operating in the western suburb of Malad here, an official said on Saturday.

Five victims, including two minors, were rescued in the operation that took place in Manori on Thursday evening, the official said.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the crime branch’s Unit-11 raided two hotels, where they allegedly found that the victims were being forced into prostitution, he said.

The police have arrested two managers of the hotels and a woman who was acting as a pimp, the official said.

An FIR under relevant sections of the IPC, Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused at Gorai police station, the official added.


