Project aims to save 1,000 crore litres of water in 5 cities

To get cities to champion the cause of water conservation, the Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) will launch a campaign to save water in five metropolitan cities on Thursday.

The campaign, which aims to save 1,000 crore-litres of water in these cities over the next three years, will be replicated in two and three-tier cities depending on the results. The campaign will be launched in Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, officials associated with the project told The Hindu.

Gurmeet Singh, national president, IPA, said, “India’s water crisis has over the last few years snowballed into a matter of national concern due to the continued urbanisation and industrialisation. Water scarcity affects more than 40% people on the planet. Moreover, water bodies are contaminated. It is important to tackle the issue now before it is too late.”

Through the campaign, consumers will be educated about water shortage and how they could save water, Mr. Singh said. Plumbers will be hired to install aerators in residential and commercial projects, including airports, railway stations and hospitals. “Social media platforms will also be used to create awareness. Aerators will be installed in all water fixture units like wash basins, kitchen sink taps, showers and flushes. Aerators are extremely beneficial as it adds air to water and saves 35% of it,” he said.

According to Mr. Singh, buildings consume 30% water for domestic and other uses. “We are targeting this segment to save 100 crore-litres of water in the first year, 500 crore litres in the second and 1,000 crore litres in 2021,” he said.

While rain water harvesting is an option, recycling water could also be beneficial for conservation. “The water that gets utilised in bathing, showers, washing machine and flushes can be recycled. In Singapore, this recycled water is bottled and sold as mineral water. In India, however, we are not propagating that. It can certainly be used for gardening, cleaning and flushing,” the IPA national president said.

High consumption

While four cities will be targeted for the first time, an experimental run of the project in Pune, Mr. Singh said, was a success. “We went to residential societies and hotel groups. Hotels on an average have 1,500 rooms with high water consumption. There is a lot of wastage in hotels as people use water without thinking, as it is free of cost. We saved 20 litres of water through the project. The airport and railway stations in Pune are now saving water,” he said.

Everybody is aware that there is a shortage of water, it is only a matter of showing people how saving can be done without compromising on lifestyle and comfort, said Mr. Singh.