Producers Guild to set up fund for daily-wage earners

The Producers Guild of India announced on Tuesday that it would be setting up a relief fund for daily-wage earners most affected by the shutdown of film, television and over-the-top productions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, president of the guild, said the total halt of all production-related activity in the foreseeable future is bound to have a significant impact on the lives and livelihoods of daily-wage earners in the industry.

“We would encourage the entire film fraternity to contribute to the fund to ensure that we can do all we can to minimise the disruption in the lives of our valued colleagues and associates in this difficult time,” he said, in a statement.

Earlier, in the wake of the lockdown, leading filmmakers had expressed concern about life ahead for the daily-wage earners who are the most affected by the decision, just as they were crippled during demonetisation in 2016.

Those intending to contribute can mail the guild at support@producersguildindia.com to receive further information on the modalities.