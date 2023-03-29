ADVERTISEMENT

Process of government change in Maharashtra was set in motion on Fadnavis's instructions, claims minister Tanaji Sawant

March 29, 2023 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST - Aurangabad

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Government in Maharashtra collapsed in June 2022 with the rebellion of Sena leader Eknath Shinde

PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. | Photo Credit: PTI

The process to effect a change of government in Maharashtra started on the instructions of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Health Minister Tanaji Sawant has claimed.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Government in Maharashtra collapsed in June 2022 with the rebellion of Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who then formed the new government with BJP's Fadnavis as Deputy Chief Minister.

"We (Shiv Sena leaders of the Shinde camp) and Devendra ji had meetings. I and current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held 100 to 150 meetings in two years (for bringing down the Thackeray Government)," Mr. Sawant told reporters in Osmanabad on March 28.

"On Devendra Fadnavis's orders, Shiv Sena and BJP came together in Osmanabad Zilla Parishad....It started from there," Mr. Sawant said.

Reacting to Mr. Sawant's statement, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve said it made clear that the "seeds of betrayal" were already there in the minds of the MLAs of the Shinde group.

The reasons given for the rebellion such as Mr. Thackeray not meeting party MLAs regularly or Sena ministers and MLAs not getting funds were hollow excuses, said Mr. Danve, a Thackeray loyalist.

