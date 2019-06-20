‘Probe leak of budget online’

Opposition lawmakers on Wednesday staged a protest over the alleged “leak” of Maharashtra budget provisions on Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar’s Twitter handle before its presentation in the Assembly, and sought a probe into the matter.

The legislators, including NCP’s Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Dhananjay Munde, held a demonstration over the issue in the legislature premises during the ongoing monsoon session.

“The government leaked the budget on Twitter even before it was presented by Mr. Mungantiwar on Tuesday. We are protesting against such irresponsible approach by the government. We want a probe into the matter by the cyber cell,” Mr. Munde said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mr. Mungantiwar had on Tuesday dismissed the allegation of budget “leak” saying the provisions were put out on Twitter 15 minutes after the finance minister began his speech in Assembly.

Meanwhile, the opposition legislators also criticised the State government over the drought situation and sought complete farm loan waiver.

They also took a dig at the government for allegedly sidelining senior BJP MLA Eknath Khadse, as he approached the legislature premises to attend the session.

Mr. Khadse, who was earlier considered No. 2 in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government, resigned from the cabinet in June 2016 over corruption allegations in a land deal, but was later given a clean chit by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.