ADVERTISEMENT

Probe into irregularities in COVID-19 centre contracts: Mumbai civic chief reaches ED office

January 16, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - Mumbai

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya had alleged irregularities in the COVID-19 centers set up by the BMC

PTI

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on January 16 went to the Enforcement Directorate's office in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities in award of contracts for COVID-19 care centres.

The ED had summoned Mr. Chahal to record his statement in the matter.

Mr. Chahal was seen entering the ED's office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai at around 11.40 a.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya had alleged irregularities in the COVID-19 centers set up by the BMC.

He had also filed a complaint at the Azad Maidan police station, based on which the police registered an FIR against a hospital management firm and some persons for allegedly submitting fake documents to obtain contracts of COVID-19 care centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coronavirus / Mumbai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US