Probe complaint by Akhtar against Ranaut, police told

A metropolitan magistrate court on Saturday directed the police to conduct a probe into the criminal complaint filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar against alleged defamatory statements made by actor Kangana Ranaut about him.
Advocate Niranjan Mundargi, appearing for Mr. Akhtar, told The Hindu that he argued in court that an interview by Ms. Ranaut has defamatory statements against him linking him with the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
The interview was conducted on July 19 and was telecast the next day which was seen by more than 6 million viewers.
The criminal complaint was filed on November 3 before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate under Section 200 (examination of complainant) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
In his complaint, Mr. Akhtar has alleged that Ms. Ranaut dragged his name while referring to a “coterie” existing in Bollywood following Rajput’s death in June this year. She had also claimed that Mr. Akhtar had threatened her to not speak about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan, the complaint said.
Mr. Akhtar filed the complaint under Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code. The application mentions the interview given by the actor to a channel.
The Andheri magistrate court directed the Juhu Police to investigate the matter and submit a report on January 16, the next date for hearing. Mr. Akhtar was also present in the court during the proceedings on Saturday.
(With PTI inputs)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath