Pro-PFI stickers, cracker bombs put up at houses in Navi Mumbai

June 25, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - Thane

The Khandeshwar police on Saturday night registered an FIR against unidentified persons

PTI

In September last year, the Central Government banned Popular Front of India. Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly putting up stickers hailing the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and tying cracker bombs at some houses in Navi Mumbai, officials said on June 25.

The stickers and bombs have been seized and a probe launched into the case, they said.

Some persons wrote "PFI Zindabad" and "786" with green ink on stickers and pasted them at the entrance of a house in New Panvel area in the wee hours of Saturday. Besides, cracker bombs and incense sticks were found tied at two other houses in the area, the police said in a crime report.

The Khandeshwar police on Saturday night registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), they said.

No arrest has been made so far in this connection, the police added.

In September last year, the Central Government banned PFI and several of its associates for five years under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), accusing them of having "links" with global terror groups like ISIS.

