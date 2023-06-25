HamberMenu
Pro-PFI stickers, cracker bombs put up at houses in Navi Mumbai

The Khandeshwar police on Saturday night registered an FIR against unidentified persons

June 25, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - Thane

PTI
In September last year, the Central Government banned Popular Front of India. Image for representation purpose only.

In September last year, the Central Government banned Popular Front of India. Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly putting up stickers hailing the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and tying cracker bombs at some houses in Navi Mumbai, officials said on June 25.

The stickers and bombs have been seized and a probe launched into the case, they said.

ALSO READ
Popular Front of India — The anatomy of a crackdown

Some persons wrote "PFI Zindabad" and "786" with green ink on stickers and pasted them at the entrance of a house in New Panvel area in the wee hours of Saturday. Besides, cracker bombs and incense sticks were found tied at two other houses in the area, the police said in a crime report.

Also Read | Popular Front of India | The faith and politics behind the radical party

The Khandeshwar police on Saturday night registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), they said.

No arrest has been made so far in this connection, the police added.

Watch | What is the Popular Front of India and why has it been controversial?

In September last year, the Central Government banned PFI and several of its associates for five years under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), accusing them of having "links" with global terror groups like ISIS.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Mumbai

