Private hospitals can’t take asymptomatic patients: Tope

Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said no asymptomatic COVID-19 patient will be admitted to private hospitals and asked all hospitals in Mumbai to operationalise the total capacity of beds, without giving any excuses. He also appealed to people to use only government ambulances instead of relying on costly private ones.

Maharashtra is the first State in the country which has acquired 80% beds in private hospitals, he said. “But if asymptomatic patients are given beds there, then it will be injustice to those who are critical. Therefore, each hospital will have a designated officer and the main porch will have a ‘May I help you’ desk. No direct admissions will be allowed. Asymptomatic patients will not be admitted to private hospitals. Only those who are really in need or in critical condition will be admitted there.”

Mr. Tope said private or trust hospitals will be given preference to admit patients. “If we utilise all 80% beds reserved, then there will be no dearth of beds in Mumbai,” he said, adding since local train services have begun, people engaged in essential services, who are living in far off places, can now travel to their workplace.

“No excuses from any hospital will be heard. All sanctioned beds must be operational from now on, at any cost,” the minister said.

Extra ICU beds

Mr. Tope, however, admitted that patients do face inconvenience in getting ICU beds, and said an additional 600-650 such beds will be made available in the city. “These extra ICU beds will be added at St. George’s Hospital, Worli dome, Bandra-Kurla Complex, and Seven Hills Hospital,” he said, adding that a new 200-bed hospital will start functioning at ESIC Hospital in Kandivali.

One of the major concerns for the Mumbaikars is availability of ambulances, Mr. Tope said. “I have spoken to the Municipal Commissioner and it has been decided that each ward in the city will have five to 10 ambulances ready at any given point,” the minister said, adding that a call to 1916 or a war room set up in each ward, will ensure that an ambulance is made available for free.

“I appeal to all Mumbaikars to not use private ambulances and spend thousands of rupees. We have 500 ambulances ready at this moment. Another 150 ambulances will be available within a week. Do not go to costly private ambulances. We are well-equipped to provide this service free of cost,” he said.

Tests for ₹2,500

The State has introduced a third slab between the already announced COVID-19 test rates from private labs of ₹2,200 (for tests done after taking swabs from hospital) and ₹2,800 (for tests done with home visit), the minister said.

“It has been found that several individuals or organisations are going directly to labs for testing, which results in no expenditure on personal protective equipment kits to the labs. Therefore, it is not right to charge ₹2,800 from them. We have decided to introduce another slab of ₹2,500 for such tests,” he said.