Private agencies may maintain open spaces

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) may soon allow private agencies to maintain open spaces but with riders. The civic body will have committees supervising the work of these agencies and may terminate their agreements if found violating rules. The panels will be part of BMC’s open spaces policy, for which it has already received around 300 suggestions.

The open spaces policy has always been a much-debated topic as 29 city plots continue to be in the possession of private players such as politicians.

The BMC has been maintaining the 187 plots it took back through contractors but people have complained about their maintenance in some cases.

The BMC recently put up a public notice stating that it is drafting a new policy and invited suggestions for it.

After compiling them, it invited eminent open space activists to its headquarters on Tuesday for a brainstorming session.

IAS officer Ashutosh Salil, deputy municipal commissioner (gardens) said, “We think that if a private body, such as housing society, wants to maintain an open space, it can do so as per the conditions we will lay down in the new policy. Besides, there will be a monitoring committee that will look into whether the conditions are being followed. The committee can also recommend that the agency’s agreement be terminated for violations.”

To this, Nayana Kathpali, trustee of NAGAR, who was present for the meeting, said, “We believe that an 11-month period is too short, so the period for the agency should be at least three years. Of course there will be monitoring committees. In some cases, no agency might come forward for certain gardens which BMC will end up maintaining. But the committees should keep an eye on those as well.”

The committee will most likely consist of the local corporator, assistant municipal commissioner, stakeholders and garden department officers.

Besides, the participants reiterated that all gardens should stay open from 6am to 10pm, which Mr. Salil agreed. “The maintenance of gardens will be done only in sections at a time while the rest of the garden can stay open. We will appeal to people to use social media and point out open spaces to us that are not open from 6am to 10pm,” said Mr. Salil.