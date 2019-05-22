Priest who saw gruesome accident dies

Three days after a 35-year-old priest fainted on the road after witnessing a gruesome accident, he succumbed at the civic-run Sion Hospital on Tuesday. Doctors said Devraj Devendra suffered from raised intracranial pressure due to bleeding in the brain.

On May 18, Devendra was on his way home from a temple at Sion Koliwada when he saw a truck run over a two-wheeler. While the rider, Manish Kanaujia, lost an arm, his 12-year-old son Ranjit, who was riding pillion, died on the spot. “Devendra fainted when he saw the two people lying in a pool of blood. Onlookers took him to a private hospital,” Anand Raj, Devendra’s nephew, said.

His family shifted him to KJ Somaiya Hospital and later to Sion Hospital, where he was operated on. His condition deteriorated and he passed away around 6.15 a.m. on Tuesday.

While Mr. Raj did not clarify if Devendra suffered a head injury, medical experts say a person who witnesses something shocking may develop a stroke. “A stroke may lead to bleeding which further raises the intracranial pressure and it could be life-threatening,” neurosurgeon Dr. Suresh Sankhla, who practises in Global and Saifee hospitals, said.