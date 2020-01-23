‘Priest’ held for duping people of gold on pretext of puja

The central unit of the Crime Branch has arrested a 35-year-old man who posed as a pandit, and promised people he could solve their problems by conducting a ‘swarnapooja’. In the process, he made away with their gold.

The accused, Ajay Jangam, who kept changing his residence, was arrested on January 11. Mr. Jangam had switched off his phone, but was traced after the unit kept watch over his family members. Police particularly kept watch over the accused’s father, who lived in Koparkhairane. They soon found the contact number of his wife and kept a watch on her movements, as well as that of their son.

Finally, the police caught the accused when he went to the circus with his son at Sanpada. “We recovered close to 1 kg gold worth ₹36 lakh from him. He had mortgaged the gold with a finance firm,” senior police inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar from the central unit said.

According to police, the accused has cheated close to 15 people. A Kamothe family, who were cheated of ₹1 lakh and 22 tola gold, filed a complaint against him.

The complainant had approached Mr. Jangam as many of her husband’s debtors had been delaying payments. She met the accused at Ellora society in Kamothe in November 2019, where Mr. Jangam read her husband’s palm and said he would have to visit their house to solve their problems.

On November 22, he visited their house in Sector 6, Kamothe and said they will have to conduct a ‘swarnapooja’ for which they will have to present as much gold and cash as possible, which he would keep with him for 21 days.

At the end of the time period, they found the accused was not at home; neither did he take their calls. That is when they realised they had been cheated.

Mr. Jangam was arrested under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and has been remanded in judicial custody.