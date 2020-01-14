Pressure build-up on boiler plate may have caused blast in Boisar

A preliminary investigation by the Boisar MIDC police into the Palghar fire that claimed eight lives on Saturday indicates that the blast might have been caused by excessive pressure on the boiler plate.

The blaze was triggered by a massive explosion at M/s ANK Pharma Pvt Ltd in Boisar around 7 p.m. on Saturday. The impact was so strong that shock waves were felt for miles around the factory, and the presence of a large number of chemicals worsened the blaze. The National Disaster Response Force had to be called in and eight bodies were pulled out of the wreckage, while six people were seriously injured.

“Our inquiry indicates that the explosion seems to have occurred due to too much pressure building up on the boiler plate. This is still an initial estimate and we are conducting further inquiries,” Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

According to the Boisar MIDC police, inquiries were made with several of the employees at the factory after the search and rescue operation was called off. The inquiries was primarily about the sequence of events just before the explosion. The police are yet to record statements of the six injured, including Natwarlal Patel, the manager of the factory.

Officers said Mr. Patel’s statement would be significant as he was responsible for the day-to-day affairs of the factory and was present when the incident occurred.

“We are also trying to salvage whatever we can of the boiler plate so that it can be examined by experts. We are also finding out whether the boiler plate and other equipment were serviced regularly and what fire safety precautions were in place. Getting ample physical evidence is a challenge due to the extent of damage to the place,” an officer with the Boisar MIDC police said.

Mr. Singh said accidental death reports have been registered for the moment.