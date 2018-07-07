President hails Goa’s Uniform Civil Code

more-in

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday praised the Uniform Civil Code in Goa and said its implementation was reflective of the values of equality enshrined in the Constitution. He was addressing a civic reception organised by the government during his two-day visit to the State.

Mr. Kovind said the State’s constant brush with people from different countries earned its residents the tag ‘global citizens’. Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and other dignitaries were present at the event.

Mr. Kovind said, “I am happy to know that the Goa government is laying special stress on empowerment of women. Goa has a Common Civil Code, as a result of which men and women have been given equal rights. This code reflects the principles of equality in our Constitution and presents a good example to the country.”

Goa, an erstwhile Portuguese colony, is the only State in the country where the Uniform Civil Code is in operation. He said Goa’s exposure to global influences over the years had a positive impact on the mindset of the people. The locals, he said, now had a global outlook.

Mr. Kovind said, “Because of its natural beauty, environment and coastline, Goa has been attracting people from across the world. It has been an important centre for international trade. The extensive connect with the rest of the world has resulted in an evolved mentality, making Goans global citizens in the truest sense.” Mr. Kovind said that his official residence belonged to all citizens and invited Goans to visit it.

He said, “The Rashtrapati Bhavan is a symbol of our democracy and national heritage. It does not belong to the President alone but to every citizen of the country. I invite you to visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan whenever you are in Delhi.”