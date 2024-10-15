Preserving Mumbai’s Art Deco legacy

Conservation architect Abha Narain, Cyrus Guzder—who spearheaded the introduction of international air express services in India—and architect, urbanist, and educator Rahul Mehrotra, all admit to catching the “art deco bug” at different stages in their lives.

This conversation held to celebrate the revised edition of Bombay Deco (2024) by Pictor Publishing at the Experimental Theatre inside the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Mumbai, was filled with anecdotes. Some were tinged with nostalgia for the Art Deco movement in Mumbai, including fond recollections of the 2018 moment when an ensemble of the city’s Art Deco buildings was officially recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The discussion also touched on the challenges of living in these structures today, as they may no longer be safe or viable for future generations who have no other home.

But in their fond recollections, it was evident that Abha, Cyrus and Rahul fondly recollected how Bombay Deco stands as a testament to the late historian and activist Sharada Dwivedi’s unwavering commitment to preserving Mumbai’s built heritage. “Sharada dedicated much of her life to safeguarding the city’s architectural treasures and documenting its rich past,” says Rahul.

Rahul and Sharada collaborated on the first edition of Bombay Deco in 2008. At a time when there was little discourse on the city’s Art Deco period, the duo identified a pressing need to bring attention to this crucial yet often overlooked part of the city’s history. Art Deco, as they observed, was a transitional style that bridged Bombay’s colonial past with its modern identity. “The decorative yet minimalist aesthetic resonated deeply with a society undergoing cultural transformation, and this stylistic shift was evident in the buildings constructed between 1930 and 1950, says Rahul at the launch.

Their work was not just about celebrating Art Deco as a decorative style. It was also an act of advocacy, aimed at preserving these buildings, many of which were protected under the Maharashtra Rent Control Act and were in disrepair.

Watch | Did you know Mumbai has the largest collection of Art Deco buildings in India?

This new edition comes with a significant facelift including a stark but visually stunning image of the iconic Liberty Cinema on its cover. “Cinemas in India, particularly during the Art Deco movement, played a pivotal role in reflecting and shaping cultural shifts in urban centres, especially in cities like Mumbai. The introduction of Art Deco cinema halls was more than just an architectural choice; it signified the merging of modernity, entertainment, and a new cultural identity for a rapidly urbanising population,” added Rahul.

In addition to describing the book as a comprehensive documentation of Art Deco in Mumbai, Cyrus, who resides in an Art Deco building, emphasised the urgency of preserving these structures amid rapid modernisation and the growing threats of climate change. “I’ve always advocated for sustainable conservation practices that adapt to the changing climate without compromising the architectural integrity of these historic buildings,” adds Abha.

To mitigate the effects of climate change, Abha and her team have worked on strategies like reinforcing the foundations of buildings vulnerable to flooding and using modern materials that offer better protection against moisture while maintaining the original aesthetic. For instance, buildings along Marine Drive face constant exposure to salty sea air, which accelerates the decay of concrete. Implementing treatments for concrete decay and ensuring proper drainage systems can help prevent further deterioration.

Despite the varied directions these conversations took, it was clear that Bombay Deco would act as a visual guide to a movement deeply rooted in community-led efforts. These initiatives not only promote the aesthetic and cultural importance of Art Deco in Mumbai but also actively lobby for stricter regulations to ensure that redevelopment respects the architectural integrity of these iconic structures.