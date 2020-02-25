Premier racing event lives up to expectations again

The Poonawalla Breeders’ Multi-Million (PBMM) has invariably drawn huge crowds for the last three decades. This year too, the extravaganza lived up to expectations as people thronged the sprawling lawns of Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Sunday.

The Poonawalla family and the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) ensured that the day was an enjoyable one for everyone.

The Bengaluru-based top filly, Forest Flame, ridden by Irish jockey David Egan stole the limelight. The Suleiman Attaollahi-trained filly completed a hat-trick of victories by beating her rivals in great style.

This was the fourth successive year that the Poonawalla family had bred and owned the winner of the plum event. The last three winners were Missing You (2019), Corfe Castle (2018) and Ruffina (2017).

After the trophy presentation ceremony, Zavaray Poonawalla, chairman of RWITC, said, “We are so thankful to our friends, family and patrons for making the 31st edition of the PBMM bigger and better than ever before. Known historically as one of the most exciting days in the annual racing calendar, this year was extra special for me.”

Mr. Poonawalla said the race gave his family several reasons to cheer. “Not only were the top three placings bred by the Poonawallas, which is a huge source of pride in itself, but my daughter Delna also did a fabulous job in bringing fashion, glitz and glamour to the racecourse for Sunday’s races,” he said.