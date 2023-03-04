Premier photo gallery at NCPA reopens as Dilip Piramal Art Gallery

March 04, 2023 02:09 am | Updated 02:14 am IST - MUMBAI

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) has reopened the Piramal Art Gallery, a pioneer among photo galleries in India, as the Dilip Piramal Art Gallery, named after industrialist Dilip Piramal, the donor for the refurbishment.

The 35-year-old art gallery will continue the rich legacy of nurturing photography in India by showcasing the best from around the world through exhibitions, workshops and talks, the NCPA said.

The inaugural exhibition is a three-part series on the ongoing mega infrastructure projects in Mumbai. ‘Connecting the Unconnected’, on the Mumbai Metro Line 3, chronicles the journey of the “New Lifeline of Mumbai” and has been curated in collaboration with the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

“Art and culture, along with marvellous infrastructure development, are two things Mumbai is famously known for. We are extremely delighted to relaunch the art gallery at NCPA and present to you the best of both worlds. I am truly grateful for getting this opportunity and I hope there will be more such exhibitions taking place at the NCPA in the coming days,” Dilip Piramal, chairman, VIP Industries, said at the reopening ceremony on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

K.N. Suntook, Chairman, NCPA, said, “It is indeed a momentous occasion for all of us. The credit goes to Mr. Piramal for helping NCPA in bringing the art gallery back to life. In 1987, the gallery was first inaugurated by J.R.D. Tata, Dr. J.J. Bhabha and Pu La Deshpande, with a goal to embrace and promote all art forms. We are fortunate to continue the legacy of 35 years. We hope and strive to make Dilip Piramal Art Gallery the next best art destination for people of Mumbai.”

Exhibitions on the Mumbai Coastal Road Project and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, curated in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), respectively, will follow soon.

The exhibitions will showcase the behind-the-scenes journey of the infrastructure undertakings that will change the transportation dynamics of the city and the quality of life of the citizens of Mumbai.