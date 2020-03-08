Pre-Independence Holi tradition endures in Khar Danda

Residents of Varni Pada area in Khar Danda celebrated holika dahan — the traditional burning of a bonfire to mark the festival of Holi — on Saturday. The ritual is performed in the locality two days before the actual festival, keeping with an age-old custom dating back to the British Raj.

Local residents, predominantly from the fisherfolk community, said while the practice was introduced by the British government before Independence, it has persisted due to the mythology attached to it.

“In earlier times, we celebrated the festival on the same day as the other communities. However, in one particular year, there was scarcity of wood and our ancestors stole the logs that were placed near wells to help draw water,” Prasad Chavri, a Varni Pada resident said. Legend has it that goddess Holi appeared in dreams to some of the ancestors and reprimanded them for their sin. As penance, she commanded them to light the bonfire two days before the festival.

Meanwhile, a complaint was filed with the local government about the theft of wood. The then administrator, after finding out the truth and hearing about the ‘divine command’, decided to implement an official rule commanding the residents to celebrate Holi two days early every year.

Even today, the festival is celebrated two days early at the Holi maidan in Varni Pada. Residents of the area worship three different types of tree branches and then light the bonfire.

“It has become a huge festival for the residents of Varni Pada. People from all koliwadas in the city come to attend the festival. We also invite our relatives and friends from our native villages to be a part of the ocassion,” Mr. Chavri said.