Praying for a fear-free new world order

Students from various colleges, along with peace activists, gathered at Azad Maidan on Tuesday to commemorate Hiroshima Day, observed on August 6.

The peace rally was organised by the Bombay Sarvodaya Mandal in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) units of Mumbai University and Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thakersey (SNDT) Women’s University.

Sarvodaya Mandal has been holding the Hiroshima Day peace rally for the last 35 years. Managing trustee Tulsidas Somaiya said the American nuclear attack on Japan in 1945 ignited the fire within him to fight for non-violence and peace. “As the number of nuclear powers in the world increase every other day, tensions rise between different nations, for example United States and North Korea. Despite the use of nuclear deterrence, we see people living in fear every day,” he said.

Those attending the gathering pledged to remain vigilant on the topic of nuclear armaments and promote the usage of peaceful diplomatic solutions to tackle issues in the new world order. The rally also promoted equality by uniting people of all nationalities, religion, class and caste against the use of extreme force.

The ultimate ambition of the participants was “to totally eliminate nuclear weapons and other weapons from mother earth.”

Jayshree Panchar, coordinator, Sarvodaya Mandal and a former teacher said the main purpose was to spread awareness of peace initiatives among students, so the future generation can make the world a fear-free place. “The recent Kashmir situation has reminded us to take peace seriously. We do not want to live in the fear of terrorism any more. It is time to follow a peaceful path,” she said.

The younger generation, too, expressed concerns regarding violence in the new world order.

Rohan Tripathi from Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College said, “I want to join the Armed Forces of India as my ultimate aim is to protect the citizens of our country. And yet, I vouch for peace before aggressive action. I do not want a repetition of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki nuclear bombing or the unceasing terrorist attacks in Kashmir.”

Sahil Kedari, a student of H.R College of Commerce, also said that he wanted to bring about a change in the mindsets of most who think of violence as the sole solution to any problem. “Terrorism is one such problem that needs to be tackled through peaceful solutions before force,” he said.