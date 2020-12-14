Pratap Sarnaik submits breach of privilege notice against media outlets

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Monday submitted a breach of privilege motion against media outlets for carrying a fake story based on actor Kangana Ranaut’s tweets that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) found a Pakistani credit card at his house during a raid.
Mr. Sarnaik and his sons’ houses were searched by the ED two weeks ago in an alleged money laundering case involving a security agency. In his notice, Mr. Sarnaik said, “ED called me and my son for inquiry and we are cooperating with the agency. But after a tweet from Kangana Ranaut, electronic and print media published a news story against me which was defamatory and baseless. Even though the ED has been probing me, I want to clarify that nothing illegal has been found during those raids.”
He added, “This is absolutely baseless and incorrect. It is defamatory and therefore request you to forward the notice to the privilege committee of the Assembly for further action.” Mr. Sarnaik, however, did not name any news outlets.
Mr. Sarnaik was in the news for moving a breach of privilege motion against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami for using ‘derogatory’ language against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Last week, he appeared before the ED for questioning in a matter involving money laundering related to a private firm. The ED has claimed suspicious transactions between a private firm, Tops Securities Group, and Mr. Sarnaik.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath