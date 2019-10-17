Prakash Javadekar defends hacking of trees ahead of PM Modi’s rally

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on Wednesday defended the chopping of trees at Sir Parshurambhau College in Pune ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally on Thursday. The Minister said even when such incidents occurred in the past, more trees would have been planted in return.

Mr. Javadekar said, “What about other rallies? Why is there so much noise about PM Modi’s rally? What happened during the previous prime ministers’ rallies? Were the citizens not aware of it like they are now?”

‘Specific role’

Mr. Javadekar said the forest department in all States has a specific role. When trees are chopped the department ensures that more are planted in their place. The Minister’s remarks come a day after opposition parties had alleged that trees were hacked on the campus of Sir Parshurambhau College for the arrangements for PM Modi’s rally in the city.

Mr. Javadekar was addressing journalists in Mumbai and listing out the party’s achievements over the past five years in Maharashtra. He said the government has worked towards ensuring that farmers are looked after in the State. He said the State government also waived farm loan worth ₹26,000 crore, providing relief to 50 lakh farmers.

Mr. Javadekar said the government has disbursed ₹6,000 each into the bank accounts of 5,30,000 farmers and eight lakh hectares of land are now under irrigation in the State. He said, “The Jalyukt Shivar programme has been implemented in 22,000 villages and more than four lakh homes have been built under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awaas Yojana.”

‘Farm suicides inherited’

The Minister said farm suicide is also an issue the government is actively working to tackle and has taken certain steps to control it. He said, “We have inherited this problem from the previous governmnet and are trying hard to overcome it.”