Prakash Amdebkar-led VBA calls for bandh in Maharashtra

VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar.

VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar./ File  

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has called for a bandh across Maharashtra on January 24 to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the “wrong” economic policies of the Centre.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar alleged that there was unrest in the country over the CAA, which the Centre was trying to implement forcibly.

“The country is on the path of economic bankruptcy. Due to demonetisation and GST, coupled with atmosphere of mistrust in the country, the government is not getting revenue. The economic policies of the Centre are wrong,” he alleged.

Mr. Ambedkar also appealed to political parties andsocial organisations to join the bandh.

He also met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in connection with the bandh call.

Jan 19, 2020

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

