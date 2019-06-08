Prakash Ambedkar alleges discrepancies in poll figures

Prakash Ambedkar, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader, on Friday alleged that discrepancies have been found in the number of votes polled, counted and declared by the Election Commission or the Election Returning Officer in all 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. At a press conference, Mr. Ambedkar said, “In 26 parliamentary constituencies, the number of votes counted on May 23 is less than the number of votes cast. In another 22 constituencies, the number of the votes counted is more than the votes cast.”

‘Not an exception’

Mr. Ambedkar said that of the 26 seats, where there was a shortfall in the votes counted, Raigad has the least difference in the figures (16), while Parbhani has the highest difference of 2,101. Of the 22 seats where more votes had been counted, Wardha has the highest difference (1,380), while Raver has the least difference: 8.

Mr. Ambedkar said that exceptions can be made for one or two constituencies, but not all constituencies. He said, “We also appeal to all political parties in different States to carry out the same exercise to verify discrepancies. In case there are discrepancies, the next course of action is filing a petition in the respective High Courts. I firmly believe that the judiciary has the right to strike down any election only after that election is over. It can do so if it is proved that an election was held in an illegal, unfair manner or any other grounds mentioned in the Representation of the People Act, 1951.”

Demands EC response

The VBA has sought an explanation from the Election Commission of India for these discrepancies. Mr. Ambedkar said, “Now, it is up to the citizens of this country to decide whether or not we should continue with the use of EVMs. These discrepancies adequately point out that EVMs are not full-proof and there are chances of foul play.”