Prabhakar Shinde is LoP in civic body

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) corporator from Mulund Prabhakar Shinde on Thursday was appointed Leader of Opposition in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Mr. Prabhakar had defected from the Shiv Sena in February 2017, on the eve of civic polls.

BJP corporator Sunil Yadav was appointed party whip and in charge in the BMC, while Vinod Mishra was made group leader in the House with Rita Mackwana and Ujwala Modak as deputy leaders.

Mr. Shinde’s appointment is expected to cause some heartburn within the BJP cadre as it comes just months after the party appointed another imported leader, Praveen Darekar who left the MNS, as Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council.