Prabhadevi woman battling depression takes own life

A 44-year-old woman, who had been battling clinical depression for the last four years, committed suicide in her Prabhadevi residence on Monday.

According to the Dadar police, Santoshi Sadula was a home maker and used to stay with her husband on the first floor of Kapila Cooperative Housing Society. Her body was found in the building compound around 7 p.m. on Monday.

Police sub-inspector Pramod Ahire, Dadar police station, said, “The suicide came to light after residents of the building heard a thud in the compound. A search revealed Santoshi’s footwear on the ninth floor landing in A wing of the society. No suicide note was found on her person, at the spot, or in her house.”

Santoshi was rushed to Sion Hospital, where she was declared dead before admission. Officers said investigations so far had not thrown up any indications of foul play, and that post-mortem was being conducted.

“Inquiries have revealed that Santoshi had been undergoing treatment for clinical depression for the last four years and had also recently undergone a hysterectomy. We have registered an accidental death report, and will be conducting further inquiries with her family once her last rites are complete and they are in a better frame of mind,” Mr. Ahire said.